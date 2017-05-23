Christina El Moussa Interviewed by Children and Family Services After 1-Year-Old Son Falls in Pool

Christina El Moussa had a rough start to the week.

ET has learned that on Monday, the Flip or Flop star was interviewed by Children and Family Services after her and estranged husband Tarek El Moussa's 1-year-old son, Brayden, fell into the pool at her home in Orange County, California.

A source close to the El Moussa family tells ET that Brayden was being looked after by the nanny when the incident occurred, and Christina was not home. Upon returning to the house, the nanny made Christina aware of what had happened and she took her son to a nearby hospital to be evaluated. The source also claims that both the nanny and Christina were interviewed by Children and Family Services at the hospital, and it was determined that everything was all right.

"Christina just wanted to be overly cautious,” the source notes, adding that the family is “thankful Brayden is OK."

ET has learned it is protocol in possible drowning situations that someone from Child and Family Services go and look into any possible neglect, as well as provide resources to the family involved.

A rep for Tarek also released a statement, telling ET, "[He] is grateful it's all OK."

The scary incident comes just a few days after Tarek posted a photo to Instagram, revealing that he was attending a school's open house without Christina, leading some fans to wonder if he was throwing shade at the mother of his two children. "Single #dadlife. Kid's open house," he captioned the photo. He later clarified that he meant "NO jab at Christina."

More...#FAKE news... there was NO jab at Christina. I was referring to lots of moms for a single dad as a joke at an open house. Christina and I did a private open house with Taylor and her teacher earlier in the day and we had a blast. Enjoy your weekend folks!😎 A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on May 20, 2017 at 9:22am PDT

Last Thursday, Christina shared on Instagram that she got a new wrist tattoo of Brayden and 6-year-old daughter Taylor's birthdays. "Been wanting this for a long time," she wrote. "No time like the present. #taylorreese #braydenjames"

Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion and Claudia Cagan.