Priyanka Chopra Talks Wedding Bells for Pal Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: 'I Hope So!'

Prince Harry has Priyanka Chopra's blessing to marry her friend, Meghan Markle.

On Tuesday's episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the Baywatch star opened up about what she really thinks of the 35-year-old Suits star dating the handsome royal. When asked if she sees wedding bells in Harry and Markle's future, Chopra exclaimed, "I hope so!"

"She seems happy," Chopra added. "I think they look great together."

Girls just wanna have fun.. @meghanmarkle @mubinarattonsey #LAlife A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Nov 25, 2016 at 7:41pm PST

The two certainly looked "happy" when they were spotted en route to Pippa Middleton's wedding reception at the Middleton family estate in Bucklebury, England, on Saturday. While Markle did not attend Pippa and James Matthews' wedding ceremony, a source told ET that the she and Harry, 32, left Kensington Palace together that morning, and following the nuptials, he went "to get Meghan to bring her to the reception later."

In December, Chopra told ET that she was definitely down for a royal wedding. "Listen, I love Buckingham Palace," she quipped. "So, if the queen invites me, I will be there."

The 34-year-old actress also opened up about how she maintains a supportive friendship with Markle, telling ET, "I'm a girls' girl. I answer my texts, I pick up my phone."