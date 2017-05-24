EXCLUSIVE: Tina Knowles Says Beyonce Is 'Ready to See Her Babies,' Spills Details on Her Baby Shower!

Tina Knowles Lawson knows that everyone is eagerly awaiting the birth of Beyonce and Jay Z's twins.

ET spoke with Beyonce's mom as well as Tina's husband, Richard Lawson, at the Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland premiere on Tuesday night, where she gave us the scoop on her superstar daughter's pregnancy. The "Formation" singer threw a star-studded baby shower on Saturday, with her pals Serena Williams, Kelly Rowland, La La Anthony and Michelle Williams all adorably getting into the theme.

Fun fun fun❤️ Angie, Serena, lala, Vanessa Kelly, Lorraine❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on May 21, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

"It was excellent, I had so much fun," Tina told ET's Kevin Frazier of the occassion, also acknowledging that both Beyonce and her younger daugther, Solange, have amazing style. "I think a lot came from me but also, just like the shower, that’s her vision and I just help make is come alive, you know ... but all of my girls just have such great style and I’m just so proud."

"I'm sure they got a little bit from their mama, you know," she joked.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

Tina also said that Beyonce is more than ready to give birth.

"She's doing great, she's just ready to -- you know, she’s ready to see her babies," she shared.

Clearly, Tina herself is currently living her best life. She praised her husband, Richard Lawson, whom she married in April 2015.

"Life is awesome and, you know, I supported my girls, and I promised never to embarrass them, so I just kind of hid for a long time," she reflected. "But they're grown and I'm just enjoying my life, and I’m not worried about being so uptight and he helped me to do that, so that’s great. Because he has such a free spirit, you can’t help but be free around him."

"It's about living one day at a time, and living it like it's your last," Richard added. "And she's doing that more and more every day. She's having fun -- we're having fun."

Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland premieres May 29 on Lifetime.

