Bella Hadid Rocks Short Bangs, Has Audrey Hepburn Moment at Epic Roman Jewelry Event on Spanish Steps: Watch!

by Rachel McRady 2:14 AM PDT, May 25, 2017
Roman Holiday! Bella Hadid had a real Audrey Hepburn moment on the Spanish Steps in Rome on Wednesday. The 20-year-old supermodel sported new short bangs and a chic up-do as she walked down the Roman landmark at the Bulgari event.

“So proud to have walked down the iconic Spanish steps alone tonight to launch my new #GoldeaRomanNight perfume campaign,” Hadid captioned an Instagram video of the glamorous event. “This was a dream I never thought would have come true. A movie. Thank you to my whole @bulgariofficial family for your love and generosity for making this the most beautiful roman night of all! Pinch meee !!!!”

Hadid wore a gorgeous vintage Galliano gown with a Bulgari diamond snake necklace. The strapless ensemble featured a thigh-high slit that showed off the supermodel’s stunning stems.

On her way out, Hadid rode away in a carriage as a crowd called out behind her. Thrilled, Hadid posted a video of the moment, writing, “Truly the most special night of my life!”

Hadid has been a real jetsetter lately. She recently left Cannes, France, where she attended many glam events with her pal, Kendall Jenner.

