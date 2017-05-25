Alex Rodriguez Helps Daughter Natasha Study For Her Finals: See the Cute Dad Pic!

Cute dad alert! Alex Rodriguez took some time on Wednesday to focus on the important things in life. The former New York Yankee, 41, posted a pic to Instagram of himself working with his 12-year-old daughter, Natasha.



“Helping Tashi get ready for #FinalExams. #DadToTheRescue #DaddyDuty #ThatsMyGirl,” Rodriguez captioned the pic.

The pair looked deep in thought as they were going over math equations.



Rodriguez is dad to both Natasha and Ella, 9, with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis. The proud dad loves gushing about both of his girls. In late April, he shared a picture with Ella in honor of her birthday.

“Nine years ago today my baby girl was born and every single day since then has been filled with love and joy... my lil wild child... daddy adores you... Hope you have the happiest birthday ever!! I love you Ella Bella,” he wrote.



Rodriguez’s new girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, is also close with her kids. The Shades of Blue star, 47, recently celebrated Mother’s Day with her twins, Max and Emme, with a cute selfie.

“Mothers Day!!! #proud mama #grateful Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful Mamas!!” she captioned the pic.



