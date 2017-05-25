Nicki Minaj Performs 'Swish Swish' at amfAR Gala, Parties with Bella Hadid - See the Pics!

Nicki Minaj is back to living it up in Europe!

Two months after her Paris Fashion Week takeover, the newly-signed Wilhelmina Model returned to France, for one of the most coveted events at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

On Thursday, Minaj made a surprise appearance at the 24th annual amfAR gala where she performed for the star-studded crowd inside the Hotel du Cap.

But before she hit the stage, the 34-year-old rapper slayed the red carpet in a custom Roberto Cavalli couture gown.

Custom made Cavalli in Cannes. 😻 #AmfarGALA A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 25, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

After a quick wardrobe change into a custom Balmain ensemble, the self-proclaimed "Barbie" treated the crowd to a song medley that included "No Frauds," and her verse on Katy Perry's "Swish Swish."

She even found time to deliver a potential new meme for the internet with this hilarious backstage snap.

Just performed in this epic #Balmain ensemble. 👅 #AmfarGALA #Cannes A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 25, 2017 at 1:51pm PDT

Elsewhere at amfAR, Minaj jokingly attempted to "break the internet" by sharing a bunch of steamy pics with Bella Hadid.

Hadid wasn't the only beauty on her photo list, Minaj also struck a pose with models Joan Smalls, Winnie Harlow, Cindy Bruna, and Leila Nda.

#BreakTheInternet with my Bella 👅 @bellahadid #VampireInCannes A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 25, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

Full on photo shoot with my Bella 😘 #AMFAR #AmfarGALA dress by @roberto_cavalli 💪🏽 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 25, 2017 at 3:21pm PDT

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 25, 2017 at 3:19pm PDT

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 25, 2017 at 3:18pm PDT

@cindybruna @winnieharlow @joansmalls @ndaleila A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 25, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

While Minaj clearly had a fun night out, the glitzy party was put on for a good cause. With help from celebrity chairs including, Nicole Kidman, Jessica Chastain, Eva Longoria, Diane Kruger, Harvey Weinstein, Dustin Hoffman, and designer Kenneth Cole, the annual soiree has raised more than $190 million to fight against AIDS.

