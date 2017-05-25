Nicki Minaj Performs 'Swish Swish' at amfAR Gala, Parties with Bella Hadid - See the Pics!

Nicki Minaj is back to living it up in Europe!
Two months after her Paris Fashion Week takeover, the newly-signed Wilhelmina Model returned to France, for one of the most coveted events at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.
RELATED: Nicki Minaj Says She's 'Celibate,' But Has 'Sleepovers' With Nas: 'I Might Make an Exception for Him'
On Thursday, Minaj made a surprise appearance at the 24th annual amfAR gala where she performed for the star-studded crowd inside the Hotel du Cap.
But before she hit the stage, the 34-year-old rapper slayed the red carpet in a custom Roberto Cavalli couture gown.
READ: Nicki Minaj to Perform at NBA Awards
After a quick wardrobe change into a custom Balmain ensemble, the self-proclaimed "Barbie" treated the crowd to a song medley that included "No Frauds," and her verse on Katy Perry's "Swish Swish."
Nicki Minaj cantando "Swish Swish", no #amfARCannes 2017. pic.twitter.com/UOKDzlx2ZE— Portal Katy Perry 👁 (@portalkatyperry) May 25, 2017
Nicki Minaj performing "No Frauds" at the #amfAR2017. pic.twitter.com/CmcMzNWAz0— Minaj Society (@MinajSociety) May 25, 2017
She even found time to deliver a potential new meme for the internet with this hilarious backstage snap.
NEWS: Nicki Minaj Opens 2017 Billboard Music Awards With Super Sexy Leather Medley
Elsewhere at amfAR, Minaj jokingly attempted to "break the internet" by sharing a bunch of steamy pics with Bella Hadid.
Hadid wasn't the only beauty on her photo list, Minaj also struck a pose with models Joan Smalls, Winnie Harlow, Cindy Bruna, and Leila Nda.
WATCH: Nicki Minaj Hilariously Crushes Celine Dion Lip Sync While Wearing a Chainmail Dress and It Must be Seen
While Minaj clearly had a fun night out, the glitzy party was put on for a good cause.
With help from celebrity chairs
MORE: Nicki Minaj Bares Her Booty in Racy Bondage Outfit for New Music Video -- See the Pics!