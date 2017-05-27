Bella Thorne 'Couldn't Be Happier' to Return L.A. After Scott Disick Drama in Cannes

Bella Thorne is stateside!

The 19-year-old actress returned home to Los Angeles on Friday following her dramatic week in Cannes, France, with Scott Disick.

WATCH: Scott Disick Hooks Up With Old Fling Chloe Bartoli Day After Bella Thorne Makeout Pics

"Couldn't be happier to be back home with my other half ✨ #la #tongues #out," Thorne captioned a pic with her sister, Dani, on Friday, before snapchatting photos and videos with her cats at home.

Couldn't be happier to be back home with my other half ✨ #la #tongues #out A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on May 26, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

WATCH: Bella Thorne Declares Cannes 'Isn't For Me' After Scott Disick Hooks Up With Ex Chloe Bartoli

The Famous In Love actress initially traveled to Cannes with Disick and her sister, Dani on Monday, and was spotted making out with the reality star on Wednesday. On Thursday, however, Disick appeared to have moved on with another woman, as he was photographed cuddling up to former flame Chloe Bartoli.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was seen with four other women -- including Sofia Richie -- by Saturday.

"Yo this #cannes fancy life isn't for me," Thorne tweeted on Thursday, adding that she was doing "legit nothing" with Disick.

Yo this #cannes fancy life isn't for me — bella thorne (@bellathorne) May 25, 2017

Hahahah I'm not talking to scott or anyone else. #dontfuckwithit https://t.co/L2MHtOVmKn — bella thorne (@bellathorne) May 26, 2017

Legit nothing trolololo https://t.co/t9eW4B17oI — bella thorne (@bellathorne) May 26, 2017

WATCH: Scott Disick Frolics With 2 More Girls After Bella Thorne and Ex Chloe Bartoli – See the Pics!

See more in the video below.