Scott Disick Frolics With 2 More Girls After Bella Thorne and Ex Chloe Bartoli – See the Pics!

Scott Disick is living it up in Cannes, with a couple of new ladies by his side.

The reality TV star was spotted on his 34th birthday cuddling up to British model Ella Ross, 19, and her friend, Maggie Petrova, on Friday. This comes a day after he was photographed canoodling with his old fling, Chloe Bartoli, and two days after he was making out with Bella Thorne.

The pics show Disick with Ross sitting on his lap, another has him in the pool with his arm around Petrova and sneaking up behind her.

This isn't the first time Disick has been spotted with Ross. Earlier this month, the two were seen enjoying lunch at Nobu in Malibu, California.

Coincidentally, Petrova partied with Disick's now-former fling, Thorne, two days before she was spotted with him.

"What a night," she captioned her Instagram pic with the actress, her sister, Dani Thorne, and Connor Treacy.

What a night ❤️❤️❤️ #cannesfilmfestival A post shared by MAGGIE PETROVA 🕊 (@maggiepetrova) on May 24, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were seen jetting back to the States with their reported boyfriends, Younes Bendjima and A$AP Rocky.

No doubt, the exes have both had their fair share of fun in Cannes. For more on Disick's ladies this week, watch the video below.