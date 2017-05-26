Playing Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Jet Out of Cannes With Their Boyfriends -- See the Pics!

Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are saying "au revior" to Cannes.

The sisters where photographed boarding a private jet to the U.S. on Friday with their boyfriends, Younes Bendjima and A$AP Rocky, close behind.

Jenner looked casual and cute in an all-white ensemble. The 21-year-old model accessorized her look with cool shades and a mustard tote.

Kardashian, meanwhile, made one last fashion statement in a red PJ set by I.D. SARRIERI and cat eye sunnies.

Kardashian's beau, Bendjima, 24, followed in a white hoodie, while Jenner's rumored boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, 28, sported a graphic tee and sneakers.

The group is getting out of dodge just as Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick, continues to bring new girls over to his Cannes villa. Disick was spotted making out with Bella Thorne on Wednesday, and by Thursday, he was photographed rekindling his relationship with former flame Chloe Bartoli.

