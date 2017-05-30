Kim Kardashian Reveals Kendall Jenner’s Reaction to Her Controversial Pepsi Commercial

Everybody makes mistakes! Kim Kardashian was an open book during her Sunday appearance of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, which included talking about Kendall Jenner’s controversial Pepsi ad.



“She totally understood at the end of the day, and she felt really awful for it,” Kim, 36, told host Cohen. “She just wants to move on from it.”



As for Kim, the Selfish author didn’t get a chance to form an opinion on the commercial.

“I didn’t see it until it had already gotten the attention, and so you obviously have a different perspective when everyone’s just saying something,” she explained. “I think I was traveling, and I landed when I saw all this stuff come up.”



As a proud older sister, Kim stands strong behind her 21-year-old supermodel sister.



“I think anytime someone does anything, they don’t have a bad intentions of doing it a certain way, especially because Kendall is so sensitive,” she said. “She would never mean for anyone to perceive anything in a negative way.”



One of the reasons Kim missed the initial post was her new outlook on social media.



“It’s been so important for me to just be present. So when I’m in my house, I’m hardly on my phone,” she told Cohen.



“It’s a rule to be present and to communicate and to interact like normal people. I didn’t have that growing up.”



