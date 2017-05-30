Playing Bella Hadid Bares Her Booty in Thong Bikini While Vacationing With Lewis Hamilton in Monaco -- See the Pics!

Bella Hadid is leaving very little to the imagination.

The 20-year-old model was spotted soaking up the sun in Monaco on Monday, rocking yet another risqué swimsuit.

While enjoying some downtime on a yacht, Hadid bared her booty in a high-cut, burnt orange thong bikini by Matteau, which she paired with a matching top.

She was all smiles while jumping off the party boat, raising her hands high in the air just moments before hitting the water.

The brunette beauty was joined by race car driver Lewis Hamilton, who placed seventh after a disappointing qualifying round in the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday. The two were photographed hanging out on the yacht, paddleboarding and enjoying a jet ski ride together.

"Thank God," the Formula One racer later wrote on Instagram.

Thank God. 🙏🏽 A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) on May 29, 2017 at 7:10am PDT

"God is the greatest," another post read. "This week has been a blessing. Despite the race weekend not going the way we would have liked, having some of my favourite people in the world here with me, having the best of times. Exactly what I needed."

God is the greatest. This week has been a blessing. Despite the race weekend not going the way we would have liked, having some of my favourite people in the world here with me, having the best of times. Exactly what I needed. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) on May 30, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

Earlier this month, Hadid took to Instagram to share sexy snaps from her relaxing tropical getaway with her close pal and fellow model, Kendall Jenner. The two appeared seemingly flawless while posing on a jet ski in their barely-there swimsuits.

