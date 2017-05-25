Bella Hadid Wears Another Naked Dress at Cannes -- See the Sheer Look!

Bella Hadid loves her naked dresses!

The 20-year-old model turned heads as she sported a sexy, sheer vintage Galiano gown at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2017 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on Thursday.

Hadid similarly showed skin on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet last week, with a sexy thigh-high slit reminiscent of her racy red gown last year.

The model has been rocking sheer ensembles lately. Last November, Hadid celebrated her first Victoria's Secret fashion show with a nearly nude gown, and in January, she flaunted her nips in a see-through dress at the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017 masquerade ball.

Hadid showed off every curve in a figure-hugging Alexander Wang catsuit at the Met Gala earlier this month, and continued to bare all while hitting up a few afterparties.

