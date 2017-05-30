Pink Shares TMI Pic of Husband Carey Hart Celebrating Memorial Day in Tiniest Swim Bottoms

Pink's Memorial Day involved a lot of her husband, Carey Hart!

The 37-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday to share a snap of her family's camping trip, with Hart front and center in a pair of bikini bottoms -- and nothing else!

"Happy Memorial Day. 'Merica," Pink captioned the snap of Hart laughing as he shows off nearly everything.

Hart eventually put some clothes on, as Pink posted an adorable collage of pics from their family weekend -- with 5-year-old Willow and 5-month old Jameson taking center stage.

