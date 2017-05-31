Kirsten Dunst Opens Up About Newfound Desire to Be a Mom: 'It's Time to Have Babies'

Kirsten Dunst is ready to be a mom.

The actress recently sat down with Marie Claire U.K. magazine and opened up about her three decades-long career, and how she's come to the conclusion that "it's time to have babies and chill."

Dunst, who recently got engaged to Fargo co-star Jesse Plemons earlier this year, opened up about how she discovered her interest in being a mom because of her goddaughter.

"I wasn't one of those 'I need a baby!' people until my goddaughter was born," Dunst explained. "I love her so much. That love is just like… you can't experience that unless you have a kid."

"I put her to bed last night and she woke up this morning and said to her mom, 'Where's Kiki?' I just love that love. That’s what I want," the 35-year-old actress shared.

Dunst was recently in Cannes, France, for the premiere of her new drama The Beguiled, where she got emotional on the red carpet and was comforted by co-star Elle Fanning and director Sofia Coppola.

Speaking with Marie Claire U.K., Dunst explained that fame a show business have changed a lot over the course of her long career, which began when she was a child.

"You can get jobs based on your Instagram following these days. That's insane," she said. "But that’s why I have it now. As a man, you could get away with not having it. As a woman in this industry, I think you gotta do it now. It’s just part of the game."

It seems Dunst has been playing the game well in recent years. After a celebrated turn on the second season of Fargo, she starred in the acclaimed films Midnight Special and Hidden Figures. With The Beguiled premiering at Cannes and two other projects in the works, it seems like the actress isn't planning on slowing down too much.

Check out Dunst's entire sit-down in the July issue of Marie Claire U.K., which hit newsstands on Wednesday.

ET recently caught up with Dunst, where she gushed about her engagement to Plemons, and opened up a bit about their wedding plans.

"We have a time frame, but that’s private!" Dunst said of their upcoming nuptials. Check out the video below to hear more from the excited bride-to-be.