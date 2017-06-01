Blac Chyna Shares Cute New Snapchats of Dream as Rob Kardashian Dating News Breaks

No worries here! Blac Chyna spent her Wednesday having some fun with her daughter, Dream.



The 29-year-old reality star took to Snapchat where she posted a series of videos of little Dream rocking several silly filters. In one she wore a long beard and in another a crown and glasses.

The mother-daughter duo were busy goofing off when the news broke that Chyna’s ex and Dream’s dad, Rob Kardashian, is dating Bad Girls Club star Mehgan James.



"It’s pretty new," the source told ET of the relationship. "They’ve been casually seeing each other for a few months now."



Chyna didn’t respond to the news on social media, nor did Rob, though he did delete two throwback Instagram photos of Chyna he posted the previous day.

In addition to her down time with Dream, Chyna also got a nice surprise from rapper Nicki Minaj on Wednesday. After Minaj previously offered to race cars with Chyna, the “Pinkprint” emcee also wrote up a verse for Chyna.



“Pull out the pink Lamborghini just to race with Chyna,” Minaj rapped in a clip that Chyna posted to her Instagram.



