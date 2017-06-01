Megyn Kelly Unintentionally Shades Hoda Kotb on 'Today' During NBC Debut -- See Kotb's Priceless Reaction

Megyn Kelly's big NBC News debut on Thursday morning didn't exactly go off without a hitch.

Kelly was reporting from Saint Petersburg, Russia -- where she announced that she'll be conducting a one-on-one interview with the country's president, Vladimir Putin -- and accidentally forgot to acknowledge Today anchor Hoda Kotb. However, she did greet Savannah Guthrie and Matt Lauer.

"Hey guys, it's great to be with you, Matt and Savannah," Kelly said during her appearance on the Today show, addressing the two while Kotb sat next to them.

Kotb's smile faded, and she reacted to the snub by jokingly throwing her hands in the air.

Aside from the accidental shade, Kelly's debut was met with plenty of enthusiasm. The former Fox News anchor's new NBC show, Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly, debuts on Sunday at 7/6C.

Earlier this year, Kelly congratulated Tucker Carlson on replacing her at Fox News.

