Bella Thorne Steps Out With Ex Gregg Sulkin After Seemingly Rekindling Their Romance: Photos

Back on? Bella Thorne is back on good terms with her ex Gregg Sulkin. The former pair were spotted out together on Thursday in Los Angeles.



Thorne, 19, accompanied Sulkin, 25, to his soccer match, walking with him to the game and cheering him on from the bleachers.



The Keep Watching actress went casual in a blue T-shirt, grey jacket, black leggings, and pink shoes. She wore her long blonde hair down and wavy by her sides. Sulkin rocked an orange shirt and team uniform.

The two appeared to be in good spirits on the outing. It comes just days after Thorne took to Instagram to wish her ex a happy birthday in a steamy bikini shot.



“Happy birthday Gregg!!!! I love you :)) always been such a wonderful person :) glad we are here through thick and thin. Let’s party you old man!!” she captioned the pic.



Their reunion comes just a week after Thorne was spotted out in Cannes, France, getting cozy with Scott Disick. The presumed romance didn’t last as Disick was later seen getting intimate with a handful of other women.

"Yo this #cannes fancy life isn't for me," Thorne tweeted after new photos surfaced of Disick, adding that she was doing "legit nothing" with the reality star.



