Britney Spears Shares Her Intense Workout Routine While on Tour: Watch!

Now, get to work, Brit! Britney Spears isn’t using her time on the road as an excuse to cut down on her workouts.



MORE: Britney Spears Shows Off Her Amazing Abs While Preparing for World Tour -- See the Pic!



The 35-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a sexy video of her intense workout while in Japan.

Great workout this morning! Woke up in Japan feeling free and grateful. Better work bitches! A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jun 1, 2017 at 8:58pm PDT

“Great workout this morning! Woke up in Japan feeling free and grateful. Better work b**ches!” Spears captioned the clip.



In the video, the “Work B**ch” singer did a series of stretches, crunches, weight lifting, and running on the treadmill.



The mother of two is proud of her hard work at the gym. Before leaving on her international tour, Spears flashed her abs in a red bra top on Instagram.



WATCH: Britney Spears Models Red Hot Mini-Dress -- See the Pics!



“Getting ready to leave for tour!” she wrote at the time. “See you soon Japan.”



For more from Spears, watch the clip below!