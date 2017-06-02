Kathy Griffin Responds With Tears When Asked If She's Spoken to Anderson Cooper After Being Fired From CNN

Kathy Griffin couldn't seem to muster up any words when asked about her former CNN New Year's Eve co-host, Anderson Cooper.

The 56-year-old comedian was promptly fired from the cable news network earlier this week after receiving backlash for a controversial photo shoot with photographer Tyler Shields, in which she posed with a bloodied replica of President Donald Trump's head.

Prior to Griffin's termination, Cooper -- who currently hosts Anderson Cooper 360 on CNN -- tweeted his disapproval of the photo shoot, writing: "For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate."

On Friday, Griffin and her attorney, Lisa Bloom, gave a press conference, defending the "true motivation behind the image," and addressed how the controversy surrounding the photo shoot has affected the former Life on the D-List star's career.

When ET's Kevin Frazier asked if she had spoken to Cooper since being let go from CNN, Griffin just cried and shook her head in silence. She was more vocal about what she thinks of being fired by the news network, replying, "It's hurtful to me."

Griffin's attorney then chimed in, calling the termination "censorship."

"She worked there for 10 years," Bloom declared. "She was the best thing about New Year's Eve."

"There's a bunch of old, white guys trying to silence me and I'm just here to say that's wrong," Griffin continued. "You don't have to like me, but you shouldn't silence a comic."

Griffin couldn't hold back her tears when speaking with the press, and admitted that she thinks Trump has ruined her professional life, insisting that this would not have happened to a male comic. "I don't think I'll have a career after this. I'm going to be honest, he broke me," she said while crying. "I'm broken."

Meanwhile, Griffin has been receiving some support from her fellow comedians, including Jamie Foxx and Jim Carrey, who spoke exclusively to ET about the photo shoot scandal. "I think it is the job of a comedian to cross the line at all times -- because that line is not real," Carrey said. "We're the last line of defense, and really, the comedians are the last voice of truth in this whole thing. It's impossible to get away from it."