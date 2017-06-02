Kendall Jenner has a major issue with Caitlyn Jenner's new memoir, The Secrets of My Life.

The 21-year-old model and her mother, Kris, discuss the "lies" printed in Caitlyn's book on Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"I spoke to Kim [Kardashian] about dad’s book and I heard about all the stuff she was saying in it, how a lot of it’s so not true," Kendall says in a sneak peek of the episode.

Though Kendall clearly empathizes with h​er mom, she goes on to suggest that Caitlyn wasn't intentionally "lying" in regards to what she wrote about Kris.

"I think she really thinks that's what happened for some weird reason," she offers in Caitlyn's defense.

Kris,​ on the other hand, feels the 67-year-old former athlete could have written the book in an "amazing loving way," by focusing on her own story.

"Talk about your journey and keep it to that," Kris suggests before explaining that she’s disappointed that the "fabricated story" will live in print "until end of time."

"Your children are going to read this book [one day] about their grandparents and have a story that's fabricated that it’s in print," she tells Kendall who agrees.

Before the teaser comes to a close, Kendall calls out Caitlyn for "dissing" the Kardashians.

"Those are the kids that you raised, if you have a problem with them — you raised them! That's makes no sense to me." she tells Kris. "It's insane mom, that’s insane!"

Of course, Kendall is just the latest family member to slam the book's content. Earlier in the season, Kris announced that she was "done" with Caitlyn.

"I really tried hard to improve the relationship and spend a little bit of time, thinking maybe there's something here that I'm not seeing," Kris said in an emotional talk with Kim. "I've done nothing but open up my home, and my heart, to a person who doesn't give a s**t. So, I'm done."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs at 10 p.m. ET/PT on E!

