Lupita Nyong'o Calls 'Wonder Woman' 'Fierce, Sensual' and 'Just Amazing'

Lupita Nyong'o can't get enough of Wonder Woman!

The 34-year-old Oscar-winner had high praises for the Gal Gadot-starring superhero film, sharing a heartfelt message on Instagram on Friday.

"Ok people, I just left the theater and KNOW for CERTAIN that the GODS have seen fit to BLESS us with #WONDERWOMAN. W.O.W," she wrote alongside a poster of the movie. "It is a superhero movie like none I have ever seen. Epic. FUN. Engaging. Stylistically Captivating. Funny in an honest, not-trying-too-hard way. Witty. Smart. Perfect length. Fierce. Sensual. Just amazing."

The Queen of Katwe star also gave a shout out to the cast and director, Patty Jenkins.

"#GalGodot will glue you to the screen and at the same time make you want to run to the nearest costume shop to get your W on and join the #GODESSNESS right away (W = #WomanWarriorOfTheWorld). Director #PattyJenkins IS NOT PLAYING AROUND, as she gives us some AMAZON REALNESS in an exquisitely directed story," Nyong'o continued. "Chris Pine is irresistible. The score is KILLER. And it is the type of film that I think you can enjoy over and over. This movie definitely goes down as a classic in its genre for me. @wonderwomanfilm #RunAndGoSeeIt #HadToGush #PromotionFromTheHeart."

Nyong'o wasn’t the only actress getting in the Wonder Woman spirit.

Jessica Chastain told the ladies to "get in formation," Octavia Spencer shared a pic of her movie ticket, Felicia Day snapped an adorable pic of her daughter, Calliope Maeve, in a Wonder Woman outfit and Jessica Jones star ​Krysten Ritter ​couldn't wait to go see the film.

#WONDERWOMAN Ok ladies, now let's get in formation. @gal_gadot #PattyJenkins A post shared by Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain) on Jun 2, 2017 at 2:08pm PDT

Female lead. Female director. Female empowerment. #wonderwoman #warriorwithin #diversity #LovedIt #diverseCast A post shared by Octavia Spencer (@therealoctaviaspencer) on Jun 2, 2017 at 2:49pm PDT

Happy Wonder Woman Day from Calliope! pic.twitter.com/T8E1VgzKE5 — Felicia Day (@feliciaday) June 2, 2017

Can't WAIT! Go #wonderwoman go! @gal_gadot #fightlikeagirl 💪🏻👊🏻👑 A post shared by Krysten Ritter (@therealkrystenritter) on Jun 2, 2017 at 12:52pm PDT

Wonder Women is now in theaters.