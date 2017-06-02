Jennifer Lopez Goes Makeup Free: 'Getting Ready for Show Night'

J.Lo is keeping it real!

The 47-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday to share her pre-show routine with fans -- sans makeup!

WATCH: Did Jennifer Lopez Just Call Drake Her 'Booty Call'?

"So this is what's it's like before the show. I sit here, no hair, no makeup, no nothing, just trying to get mentally prepared to give you all I have," she said in a video before heading on stage for her residency concert at the AXIS theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.

"Getting ready for show night... #jlovegas #allihave #letsgetit," Lopez captioned the clip.

Getting ready for show night... #jlovegas #allihave #letsgetit A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 2, 2017 at 7:19pm PDT

The mother of two is in constant work mode. Earlier on Friday, she shared a clip from her NBC dance competition show, World of Dance -- declaring she's "just as obsessed" as ETonline!

I'm just as obsessed as you are!#LetsDance every TUESDAY at 10pm on NBC! #WorldOfDance💃🏻 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 2, 2017 at 4:25pm PDT

EXCLUSIVE: 'World of Dance' Sneak Peek! Derek Hough and Ne-Yo Think One Group Has 'Set the Bar'

See more on the show in the video below.