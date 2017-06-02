Demi Lovato Shows Off Her Impressive Fighting Skills -- Watch!

Don’t mess with Demi Lovato!

The 24-year-old singer showed off her impressive fighting skills in an Instagram video she posted on Friday.

"Thank you Danielle Martin for letting me kick your butt," she captioned the clip where she's seen in a black suit taking down the ​​Jiu Jitsu champ.

The "Cool f​or the Summer" singer has previously showed off her moves on social media. In a video posted on May 23, Lovato is seen kickboxing in her new Fabletic gear. "Just kicking Jason’s ass in my new @fabletics gear 😂" she wrote.

Lovato has been all about self-acceptance and having a positive body image. In the last couple of months, the singer has shared inspiring messages to her fans about self-love and inspiring others to do the same.

"No filter no edit, love your body the way it is," Lovato wrote on Instagram in April, alongside a selfie taken while lounging outdoors in a color-block black-and-white bikini.

"It's all about self love," Lovato wrote on the platform earlier that month. "Tell yourself you're beautiful daily. Be gentle with yourself. Eat carbs without guilt and remember that life is too short to worry about what others think!!"

