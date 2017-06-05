See the Moving Viral Moment During Justin Bieber's Emotional Speech at One Love Manchester Concert

It’s safe to say that Sunday’s One Love Manchester benefit concert was a rousing success. Helmed by a tearful Ariana Grande, the crowd and the world watched as top acts performed sincere tributes in honor of the victims of the May 22 suicide bombing in Manchester, raising more than $9 million for the British Red Cross.



But one moment went viral that had nothing to do with one of the many A-listers who headlined the show.



While Justin Bieber was giving his emotional final remarks, which reduced him to tears, the live broadcast camera panned to the audience where one special group stood out.

This is just amazing ❤️#OneLiveManchester pic.twitter.com/608ihRoR4y — Elliot Wagland (@elliotwagland) June 4, 2017

In the crowd was a police officer holding hands and dancing in a circle with several fans in a “Ring Around the Rosie”-style move. The moment was so carefree and sweet that many took to social media to share it.



And that wasn’t the only memorable moment from the crowd. Many fans also posted a video of the security guards surrounding the perimeter of the show, dancing along to Katy Perry’s “Roar.”

LOOK AT THE SECURITY GUARDS AT THE CONCERT. THIS MAKES ME SO HAPPY #OneLoveManchester pic.twitter.com/Z2gHZZFYN5 — Common White Girl (@GIRLposts) June 4, 2017

The One Love Manchester benefit concert featured performances by Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Liam Gallagher, Coldplay, Pharrell Williams, Little Mix, and more. Grande was widely praised for putting on the show in such a short amount of time after the fatal bombing that took 22 lives and injured many more.



The concert also remembered the victims of Saturday night’s attack on London Bridge and Borough Market which took the lives of seven people and injured even more.



For more from the touching concert, watch the clip below.