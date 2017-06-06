EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman Gushes About Her Hockey Date Nights With Keith Urban!

Trading in her jersey for couture! Nicole Kidman dazzled at the CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday night, but the Hollywood A-lister made it clear that she was making a big sacrifice by being there.



The 49-year-old actress rocked a stunning black strapless Oscar de la Renta gown with silver embellishments at the bottom, but she was missing out on the Nashville Predators game several states away.

“Oh my gosh, it's killing me that we're not there tonight,” Kidman told ET at the awards. “This is how much I love fashion that I am not at the Preds, I mean come on! They better win… we go as a family, our kids go as well, so go Preds!”



Though the Big Little Lies star wasn’t able to make it to the match, that didn’t stop her husband, Keith Urban, from attending. Urban shared a thumbs-up shot of himself at the Bridgeston Arena on Instagram, writing, “ALRIGHT PREDS ---- LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!! – KU #StandWithUs #Smashville #StanleyCup #PITvsNSH.”

ALRIGHT PREDS ---- LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!! - KU #StandWithUs #Smashville 👊🏻 #StanleyCup 🏆 #PITvsNSH A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Jun 5, 2017 at 5:26pm PDT

The sweet couple have attended many games together, even going to one over the weekend. And Kidman was surely excited to learn that the Predators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5 to 1.



