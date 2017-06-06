Khloe Kardashian Snuggles Up to Tristan Thompson, Is ‘Excited’ for the Future in ‘KUWTK’ Promo: Watch!

The future’s bright for Khloe Kardashian! The 32-year-old reality star couldn’t help but gush about her love life in the latest promo for this week’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ season finale.



In the teaser clip, Khloe is filmed kissing and snuggling up to her NBA star boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. The couple even goes on a fun roller coaster ride.



“I am really excited about my future,” Khloe dished. “It’s all about the unknown in this family right now, guys.”

The couple has been spending lots of time together over the past few months, with Khloe frequently flying to Cleveland, Ohio, to root for her man.



As for the other members of the Kardashian clan, they aren’t necessarily as settled down as Khloe.



“I’m excited for Kourtney to enjoy the single life,” Kim narrated over footage of Kourtney taking shots and partying.



Proud big sister Kim also noted, “I just think Kendall [Jenner] wants to find her own place in the world,” and added, “Kylie [Jenner] is just killing it!”



The season finale of KUWTK airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!



For more from the Kardashians, watch the clip below!