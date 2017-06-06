Britney Spears and Boyfriend Sam Asghari Show Adorable PDA, Take Their Romance to Japan

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are the cutest!

Spears shared a super sweet Instagram video of her dancing with her model beau early Tuesday morning, twirling into his arms. The video ends with Asghari giving her a kiss on the cheek.

"Thinking of tonight's show has me spinning... just like this night in Vegas," Spears wrote. "Can't wait to see you, #Osaka!!!

NEWS: Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Calls Her 'My Lioness' in Cute Las Vegas Shot

Thinking of tonight's show has me spinning... just like this night in Vegas 😜🌀 Can't wait to see you, #Osaka!!! A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jun 5, 2017 at 8:40pm PDT

Spears is embarking on a month-long international tour, with Japan being its first stop. The pop superstar is also scheduled to perform in South Korea, Thailand, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Singapore and Israel.

And 23-year-old Asghari is there to support Spears during her time overseas. He tweeted the same video of the two dancing on Tuesday, adding that he came to Japan.

Meanwhile, 35-year-old Spears is keeping up her workout schedule even while on tour. Last week, she shared a video of her intense gym routine in Japan.

Great workout this morning! Woke up in Japan feeling free and grateful. Better work bitches! A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jun 1, 2017 at 8:58pm PDT

PIC: Britney Spears Shows Off Her Amazing Abs While Preparing for World Tour

Clearly, Spears and her handsome boyfriend are showing no signs of slowing down. In March, the "Make Me" singer accompanied Asghari to support his sister, Fay, at Los Angeles Fashion Week, where she walked the runway.

Watch below: