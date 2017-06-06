EXCLUSIVE: Chad Johnson Trademarks Whaboom, Reveals He Has a Girlfriend: 'I'm Happy'

Chad Johnson won't be headed to Bachelor in Paradise this year -- but that doesn't mean his shot at love is over.

ET's Lauren Zima and Katie Krause sat down with the former Bachelorette villain for a Facebook Live interview in Burbank on Tuesday, where he offered some advice to those heading to Paradise, and revealed that he's got a girlfriend!

"We've been dating off and on I think two or three months, and [became] official, I think two weeks ago," Johnson gushed of his model girlfriend Zoe Baron, who he said made the first move when she reached out to him via email.

"We actually just met up at a seafood place, and had some drinks," he said. "On a scale of one to happy, I'm happy."

When u & bae accidentally match . . . (PS check out the link in my bio to help my friend's doggy!) A post shared by Zoe Baron (@thezoebaron) on May 23, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

Just because Johnson's in a committed relationship though, doesn't mean that he's given up his old ways. The luxury real estate agent revealed to ET that he actually trademarked Bachelorette contestant Lucas Yancey's catchphrase, Whaboom.

"I watched to see if Lucas, the Whaboom guy, got kicked off, and then when he didn't get kicked off, I trademarked his Whaboom," Johnson explained. "I bought it, but then when I told him about it and everything, he didn't really get how it worked."

"Then I realized that by the time the trademark actually kicked in, it was like three or four months, he'd probably be off the show by then, and no one would care," he added. "I was like, 'I'll sell it to you, for double my money.' I just got a refund. It hadn't fully gone through. It was like $500."

Johnson pulled a similar stunt last year, when he bought other Bachelorette suitor's domain names -- including Robby Hayes, Derek Peth, Chase McNary, and Alex Soytkiw -- to redirect to his site. Johnson appears to have buried the hatchet with his former competitors, however, even offering some advice to Hayes and Peth, who were both revealed on Tuesday to be heading to Bachelor in Paradise.

"Don't get drunk, try and be yourself, try and be aggressive, you gotta go for what you want," said Johnson, who only lasted "12 hours" on the reality show last summer after unleashing Hurricane Chad. "And don't be rowdy."

