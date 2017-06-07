Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Daughter Luna Threw Out First Pitch at Seattle Mariner’s Game: Cute Pics!

Suit her up! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s daughter Luna proved she has a bright future in baseball on Tuesday. The 1-year-old cutie threw the first pitch at the Seattle Mariners game.



MORE: Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Has 'All Eyes on Dada' at John Legend Concert -- See the Adorable Video!

Home A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 6, 2017 at 9:22pm PDT

Naturally, her proud parents documented the sweet moment on social media.



“Mommy and daddy posing. Luna stealing the Mariners' bubble gum #LunasFirstTour #Seattle,” Legend captioned one sweet shot in the dugout.

Mommy and daddy posing. Luna stealing the Mariners' bubble gum #LunasFirstTour #Seattle A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jun 6, 2017 at 7:29pm PDT

The “All of Me” singer, 38, also posted a photo of himself and Teigen holding up their little girl and the baseball she adorably threw.

Proud papa #LunasFirstTour A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jun 6, 2017 at 9:22pm PDT

“Proud papa #LunasFirstTour,” Legend captioned the shot.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 6, 2017 at 9:51pm PDT

The family is following Legend on his Darkness & Light Tour, and Legend performed in Woodinville, Washington, on June 3 and 4.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 6, 2017 at 9:50pm PDT

The Mariners were thrilled to have the A-list kiddo on their team, tweeting, “Many thanks to @chrissyteigen and @johnlegend for letting Luna throw out our first pitch. It was a heater right down the pipe.”

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 6, 2017 at 9:23pm PDT

WATCH: Chrissy Teigen Goes Topless on Snapchat, Shows Off Her Glowing Skin -- See the Pic



Luna’s pitch proved to be good luck for the Mariners, who beat the Minnesota Twins 12 to 3.

Many thanks to @chrissyteigen and @johnlegend for letting Luna throw out our first pitch. It was a heater right down the pipe. pic.twitter.com/82rN226snK — Mariners (@Mariners) June 7, 2017

For more from the sweet family, watch the clip below!