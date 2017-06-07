NEWS

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Daughter Luna Threw Out First Pitch at Seattle Mariner’s Game: Cute Pics!

by Rachel McRady 4:26 AM PDT, June 07, 2017
Suit her up! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s daughter Luna proved she has a bright future in baseball on Tuesday. The 1-year-old cutie threw the first pitch at the Seattle Mariners game.

Naturally, her proud parents documented the sweet moment on social media.

“Mommy and daddy posing. Luna stealing the Mariners' bubble gum #LunasFirstTour #Seattle,” Legend captioned one sweet shot in the dugout.

The “All of Me” singer, 38, also posted a photo of himself and Teigen holding up their little girl and the baseball she adorably threw.

“Proud papa #LunasFirstTour,” Legend captioned the shot.

The family is following Legend on his Darkness & Light Tour, and Legend performed in Woodinville, Washington, on June 3 and 4.

The Mariners were thrilled to have the A-list kiddo on their team, tweeting, “Many thanks to @chrissyteigen and @johnlegend for letting Luna throw out our first pitch. It was a heater right down the pipe.”

Luna’s pitch proved to be good luck for the Mariners, who beat the Minnesota Twins 12 to 3.

For more from the sweet family, watch the clip below!

