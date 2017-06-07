Val Kilmer Wants In on the 'Top Gun' Sequel: 'Still Got It'

Val Kilmer is all for reprising his beloved Top Gun role in the classic's highly anticipated sequel!

The 57-year-old actor tweeted a selfie on Tuesday, rocking a T-shirt featuring an illustration of his Top Gun character, cocky fighter pilot Tom "Iceman" Kazanski.

"Still got it... just sayin..." Kilmer wrote.

Still got it... just sayin... pic.twitter.com/AYce5noIDY — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) June 7, 2017

Last month, Kilmer called out his co-star, Tom Cruise.

"Friends said it's official -- #TOPGUN2 was announced today. I'm ready Tom -- still got my top gun plaque!" he tweeted. "Still got the moves! Still got it!"

friends said it's official - #TOPGUN2 was announced today. I'm ready Tom- still got my top gun plaque! Still got the moves! Still got it! pic.twitter.com/2fLO1uJhRU — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) May 24, 2017

ET spoke to Cruise at the The Mummy premiere in New York City on Tuesday, where he teased what fans can expect from Top Gun 2.

"There's gonna be jets, very fast jets," Cruise told ET's Carly Steel. "There's gonna be an aircraft carrier, maybe two. And a wide range of jets."

And perhaps most exciting of all, he also alluded that there might be a nod to the original's iconic volleyball scene.

"[There] may be a volleyball scene," Cruise said. "Maybe. We'll see. I have not told anyone in the world as much as I've just told you right now."

