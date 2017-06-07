Blake Shelton Says He's 'Real Good' With Girlfriend Gwen Stefani, Reveals They're 'Content and Happy'

It's been a year and a half since Blake Shelton first started dating Gwen Stefani, and according to the country crooner, their love is still going strong.

Ahead of the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday, Shelton spoke with Hoda Kotb of the TODAY show in Nashville, where he couldn't stop gushing over the platinum blond beauty.

WATCH: Blake Shelton Teases Whether He'll Record Another Duet With Girlfriend Gwen Stefani

"She's [doing] great," Shelton said of Stefani. "She's sad that The Voice is over, she loves doing the show."

When Kotb joked she doesn't care about The Voice and was wondering how Stefani was doing with him, Shelton adorably replied, "Well, I hope she's good with me!"

"I'm real good with her," he revealed. "We're just content and happy and it's just -- it's an incredible feeling."

The "A Guy With a Girl" singer added that on a typical day when there's no tapings of The Voice, appearances, concerts, etc., he and the No Doubt rocker like to simply sit back and relax.

"Our hobby is just hanging out together, you know?" he explained. "She's my best friend."

Shelton, 40, is up for Male Video of the Year for his "Came Here to Forget" music video at the CMT Music Awards, competing in the category against Eric Church, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan and Thomas Rhett. He'll also be taking the stage to perform.

"I'm just glad to get a performance," he admitted, when asked if he was nervous. "An old guy like me, at one of these awards shows? I can't even believe they let me here."

The CMT Music Awards air live from Nashville on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on CMT.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani Dishes on How Blake Shelton's Music Helps Her Coach Country Artists on 'The Voice'