EXCLUSIVE: Billy Ray Cyrus Dishes on Miley Coming Home With Liam Hemsworth: ‘I Love Seeing Her So Happy’

The Cyrus family is back together again! Billy Ray Cyrus opened up to ET’s Sophie Schillaci at the 2017 CMT Awards on Wednesday about how his family has all returned to Nashville, Tennessee, for the time being.



“It's a lot of fun. It's fun when I see Miley [Cyrus] coming at me on a Four Wheeler and that infectious laugh of hers,” he dished. “She's just really loving middle Tennessee. She actually said to me, ‘God Dad, I remember why I loved it so much here.’”



And Miley, 24, hasn’t been traveling alone. Her Aussie fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, has been by her side and is also loving life in the south.

“Liam's been here quite a bit,” Billy Ray, 55, told ET. “They both love the outdoors. They love Four Wheeling and the people. Both of them, Liam especially -- you know he's from Australia -- he's like, ‘Man, the people here are so nice, and it's true.”



Miley recently released her love song “Malibu” about Hemsworth, and the pair seem to be going strong after several years apart. So would Billy Ray like to see them settle down in Tennessee?

“I kind of feel like they already have,” he said. “They’re in the yard, so they feel pretty relocated, and it's great.”



Billy Ray is proud of Miley, adding, “I just love seeing her so happy.”



