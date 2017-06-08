George Clooney's Dad Nick Says His Son Will Be a 'Hands-On' Father to His 'Beautiful' Twins

Nick Clooney is already a gushing granddad.

The journalist is once again opening up about son George Clooney and daughter-in-law Amal's twins, Alexander and Ella, who were born on Tuesday. In a new interview with Good Morning Britain on Thursday, Nick called the babies "beautiful."

"I'm supposed to be a reporter, therefore observant, but I really don't know how to describe one beautiful baby from another beautiful baby," Nick said. "These are two beautiful babies."

"They are perfect," he added.

He also praised 56-year-old George and 39-year-old Amal as new parents.

"George will be an absolutely wonderful father," he said. "Amal will be -- and already is -- a magnificent mother. I'm constantly amazed by her. She is an incredible woman."

Nick added that George is more than OK with handling diaper duty!

"[George] will be hands-on entirely and he will do it with humor and with joy," he noted.

In an interview with Fox19 Now on Wednesday, Nick shared that baby Alexander is already starting to resemble his famous father.

"[My wife] Nina swears they have George's nose," he dished. "I don't know what that means."

