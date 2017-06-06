Playing George and Amal Clooney Join Twins Club! Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth and More Stars With Double the Joy

George and Amal Clooney have officially joined the celebrities-with-twins club!

The adorable duo, who tied the knot in September 2014, welcomed their first children, a boy, Alexander, and a girl, Ella, on Tuesday. "I don't know how you fully digest [having two], but I'm excited," the first-time father told ET back in March. "It will be fun."

The next A-lister set to give birth to twins is Beyoncé. Her and husband Jay Z announced via Instagram in February that Blue Ivy would soon be a big sister to not one, but two bundles of joy. "We have been blessed two times over," the "Formation" singer said at the time.

In honor of these summer births, ET's looking back at other celebrities who've welcomed twins!

Denzel Washington

The Fences star is the father of 26-year-old twins Olivia and Malcom with wife Pauletta, and while chatting with ET at the 2017 NAACP Image Awards in February, he gave the Clooneys advice on how to raise two newborns.

"Sleep now!" he joked. "Because you won't be sleeping then!"

"I'm not talking to George, I'm talking to his wife," he continued. "Sleep now! [George is] gonna need support, and not from an actor. It's going to be a real performance. He'll see, but it's beautiful. We have twins and they're grown now, but it's a miracle."

Julia Roberts

The Money Monster star, who shares 12-year-old twins Phinnaeus and Hazel with Daniel Moder, also had some words of wisdom for George and Amal about raising twins during her guest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month.

"You sort of get through it and figure it out," Roberts, who's also mom to 9-year-old son Henry, admitted. "And everybody does, and it's a trial and error and a whole lot of tears and it's amazing. I have three incredible kids and to think about when they were teeny tiny. It goes so fast."

Jennifer Lopez

Mothers Day!!! 🌺🌺🌺#proud mama #grateful Happy Mother's Day to all the beautiful Mamas!! A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 14, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

The World of Dance host is mom to two beautiful children, 9-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

"They like to paint me -- they like to paint me with makeup," Lopez shared with ET of how her twins help her get red carpet ready. "Emme had rollers to my hair."

Madonna

I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family. I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. 🙏🏻 Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love! 💘🦋🦋🌺🌼🌸🦋🦋🙏🏻🙏🏻✈️✈️😂🤣🦋🦋♥️🌺🎈♥️ A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 8, 2017 at 10:24am PST

The "Living for Love" singer announced in February that she adopted Estere and Stelle, 4-year-old twin sisters who had previously been living at the Home of Hope orphanage in Malawi. Since then, she hasn't been able to stop gushing over the girls on Instagram, constantly posting pics of the two dressed in stylish ensembles.

"They're great. They also approve of my outfit," Madonna, who was chic in a camouflage dress designed by Jeremy Scott, told ET on the red carpet at the Met Gala last month. "It's very important."

Celine Dion

The legendary singer and her late husband, René Angélil, welcomed fraternal twins via in-vitro fertilization in October 2010. Sons Eddy and Nelson are now six years old.

"When both of them want to [be] held I have to take one, then the other," Dion explained to ET in 2011. "When I do one, change the diaper of one, always one has to wait."

Neil Patrick Harris

We spent the last six days at @disneyaulani. A warm and wonderful way to end the year. Very grateful for @dbelicious and our kids. A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Dec 31, 2016 at 5:31pm PST

The How I Met Your Mother star and his husband, David Burtka, announced in August 2010 that they were expecting twins, Harper and Gideon, now six, via a surrogate mother.

"When Harper was one or two years old and barely talking, she would put on Disney princess outfits, which she still does, by the way," Harris told Glamour in August 2014. "Everyone would coo and take pictures."

"Gideon felt left out, so he put on a dress too," he continued. "We all cooed and aww-ed and there was no weirdness. Lately he's been wearing construction vests and hard hats, and he asks construction people if he can work with them."

Angelina Jolie

There's nothing the Oscar-winning actress loves more than being a mother to her and ex Brad Pitt's 8-year-old twins, Vivienne and Knox. So much, in fact, that when ET asked what she would do if she weren't an actress, she revealed she'd be a stay-at-home mom.

"I think I'd just be home being a mom," the mother of six said in 2008. "I love my kids. I just love being a mom."

Sarah Jessica Parker

Happy birthday to our lovely, funny, dear, surprising, sparkling and beloved Loretta and Tabitha who today are 7 years old. Let the celebrations begin. X, sj A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Jun 22, 2016 at 5:29am PDT

Like mother, like daughter(s)! The Sex and the City star and husband Matthew Broderick are parents to 7-year-old twin girls, Loretta and Tabitha, and it appears they're already following in their mother's fashion-forward footsteps.

"The first time Loretta put on a pair of my shoes I was like, 'Wow, I can't believe this is really happening,'" Parker gushed to ET in February 2014. "But then you're seeing them shuffle around. It was kind of tender, it was kind of sweet."

Mariah Carey

#happybirthday to #demkids ... again ;) 😘🐻🎉 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on May 13, 2017 at 7:51pm PDT

The pop star and her ex-husband, Nick Cannon, share 6-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, and while chatting with ET last April, Carey revealed they love their parents' lavish lifestyle.

"They're like, 'When do we go on the plane?'" Carey exclaimed. "They want to go on the airplane. If we stay somewhere too long, they don't really like it. They're travelers, they love it."

She admitted that raising them hasn't always been easy, however.

"They frustrate me sometimes," she said. "They get a little… think they are tough. They are not easy but they are great."

Ricky Martin

My everything. A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on Oct 11, 2015 at 1:51pm PDT

The Puerto Rican singer is father to 8-year-old twin boys Matteo and Valentino, born via a surrogate.

"Everything changes when you become a father," Martin told ET in March. "I'm a different person. Every decision I make is based on their well-being, and yes, they travel with me everywhere. We have a tutor, we home school them -- or we tour school, it's not home schooling anymore -- but I need them with me always."

"A lot of people tell me, 'But Rick, your kids need stability,' and I'm like, 'I am their stability. If I'm not around, they won't feel stable' and that's how it goes," he added. "In fact, whenever we spend too much time in one city, they go, 'Dad, what's next? Let's go. We're ready.'"

Patrick Dempsey

#Dempseychallenge A post shared by Patrick Dempsey (@patrickdempsey) on Oct 2, 2016 at 9:28am PDT

The Grey's Anatomy star is also a dad to twin boys. Dempsey shares 10-year-old Sullivan and Darby with his wife, Jillian Fink.

"Time goes by so quickly with my kids that I don't want to miss that," he said during an interview with ES Magazine last May.

Zoe Saldana

I'm only posting this dubsmash because Simon Pegg insisted. He reminded me how much the crew laughed when I sent this video. It was over a weekend while we were shooting Star Trek in Vancouver last summer. Every time I see all the videos we all did it makes me think of Anton. We hope you get a laugh out of this. #startrek #startrekbeyond #startrek50th A post shared by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on Aug 23, 2016 at 12:24am PDT

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star shares 2-year-old sons Bowie and Cy with husband Marco Perego, and while chatting with ET in April, the actress revealed starring in action movies prepared her to be "outnumbered" by the boys.

"I'm used to it. I've done all these action movies that I'm usually outnumbered [in], you know?" she quipped. "Once they grow up and they become dudes, I'm gonna rub it in their face. I'm gonna be so girly, they're gonna be annoyed by their mom every single day."

Chris Hemsworth

Superhero camp!!/ Entrenando a mis superhéroes ! 👌💪😘 A post shared by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on Feb 4, 2017 at 4:33pm PST

The Thor star and his wife, Elsa Pataky, are parents to 3-year-old twin boys Tristan and Sasha.

"It's no longer all about me, which is quite refreshing," he told Modern Luxury last March. "Acting is the most self-absorbed world, where you are thinking about your feelings... You are constantly having to self-analyze or analyze a character you are playing, so you are internalizing and thinking, thinking, thinking about me... It's just a horrible, noisy conversation. Once the kids arrived, I was like, 'Wow, this is what life is about.'"

Julie Bowen

Got a sneak peak of the new @moxisb museum today. Clearly I was every bit as wowed as my boys! Can't wait for the opening!! A post shared by Julie Bowen (@itsjuliebowen) on Nov 27, 2016 at 2:53pm PST

Bowen and her husband, Scott Phillips, are proud parents to 8-year-old twin sons Gustav and John, but before they were born, the Modern Family star admitted she was "terrified" to tackle the task of raising two newborns at once.

"I did not want twins as a second go-around. I should have been much more cautious. I should have had … half sex?" she joked to More magazine in 2011. "Children are like crazy, drunken small people in your house."

Matt Bomer

Merry Christmas from my family to yours. Wishing you all a very happy, healthy holiday season! XO pic.twitter.com/2zumO94Acy — Matt Bomer (@MattBomer) December 24, 2015

The actor and his husband, Simon Halls, are parents to 9-year-old twins Henry and Walker, and admitted in June 2015 that although they're still young, they're well aware one of their dads is famous.

"When I'm driving them to school in the morning -- the first couple of times I tried to duck my head -- they realize it's me," Bomer told PrideSource, about the twins seeing his body on billboards for Magic Mike XXL. "So, I told them when I was doing the movie, 'This is a movie I'm doing where we play dancers and we have fun and we try to entertain these ladies.'"

Lisa Marie Presley

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for "all" your positive support. 🌹 A post shared by Priscilla Presley (@priscillapresley) on Feb 19, 2017 at 9:12pm PST

Though they're now reportedly in protective custody (more on that HERE), Presley shares 8-year-old daughters Harper and Finley with her estranged husband, Michael Lockwood.

"This is very personal, and we're still going through a lot of different scenarios," her mother, Priscilla, told ET of the legal battle in March. "There's been a lot of rumors, a lot of speculation, and a lot of everything which always goes along with these situations. Nothing is sorted out yet. Everything is trying to be sorted out, and done with dignity and done with care, especially for the children."

Dennis Quaid

Two weeks after the American Crime Story star and his wife, Kimberly, welcomed their now 9-year-old twins, Zoe and Thomas, via gestational carrier in November 2007, they were afraid they were going to lose them after they were accidentally given an overdose of the blood thinner Heparin.

"It turned their blood to the consistency of water," he explained during Theo Von and Matthew Cole Weiss' podcast, Allegedly, in December 2015. "The danger would be rupturing an artery. And they were so small they couldn't thrash around. I think that's what saved them."

"They're perfectly normal as could be now," he continued. "They're like head of their class. [But] you go to a dark place … you gotta pull yourself away from that, you gotta remain optimistic. Everything turned out OK. We had a happy ending."

