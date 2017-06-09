Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Visits Her in Japan on Tour: Cute Pic!

This couple goes the distance! Britney Spears is currently on tour in Asia, traveling around Japan. But she’s not alone.



The 35-year-old pop star’s boyfriend, Sam Asghari, joined her abroad.

Look who came to see me in Japan 🇯🇵 @samasghari 😉 great matching duo !!!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jun 8, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

“Look who came to see me in Japan @samasghari great matching duo !!!!!!!” Spears captioned a photo with her man in Japan.



In the shot, Spears is wearing a peach-colored dress while Asghari sported a matching T-shirt.



Asghari also shared the same photo, writing, “Exploring [Japan] with my lioness.”

Thinking of tonight's show has me spinning... just like this night in Vegas 😜🌀 Can't wait to see you, #Osaka!!! A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jun 5, 2017 at 8:40pm PDT

Spears has been loving her time in Japan. She’s posted workout videos, and a throwback clip of herself dancing with Asghari.



“Thinking of tonight's show has me spinning... just like this night in Vegas. Can't wait to see you, #Osaka!!!” she captioned the video.



