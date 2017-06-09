NEWS

Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Visits Her in Japan on Tour: Cute Pic!

by Rachel McRady 6:44 AM PDT, June 09, 2017
Photo: Instagram

This couple goes the distance! Britney Spears is currently on tour in Asia, traveling around Japan. But she’s not alone.

The 35-year-old pop star’s boyfriend, Sam Asghari, joined her abroad.

Look who came to see me in Japan 🇯🇵 @samasghari 😉 great matching duo !!!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥

“Look who came to see me in Japan @samasghari great matching duo !!!!!!!” Spears captioned a photo with her man in Japan.

In the shot, Spears is wearing a peach-colored dress while Asghari sported a matching T-shirt.

Asghari also shared the same photo, writing, “Exploring [Japan] with my lioness.”

Thinking of tonight's show has me spinning... just like this night in Vegas 😜🌀 Can't wait to see you, #Osaka!!!

Spears has been loving her time in Japan. She’s posted workout videos, and a throwback clip of herself dancing with Asghari.

“Thinking of tonight's show has me spinning... just like this night in Vegas. Can't wait to see you, #Osaka!!!” she captioned the video.

