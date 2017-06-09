NEWS

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Take Baby Luna to the Zoo -- See the Sweet Pic!

by Jennifer Drysdale 3:02 PM PDT, June 09, 2017
Photo: Instagram

Luna's first tour is off to a great start!

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen made the most of their pit stop in Chicago on Friday.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Daughter Luna Threw Out First Pitch at Seattle Mariner’s Game: Cute Pics! 

The couple spent some family time with their 1-year-old daughter, Luna, in between Legend's tour dates in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Highland Park, Illinois, with a visit to Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo!

"Time for a zoo visit! #LunasFirstTour," Legend captioned an adorable family photo from a zoo tram.

Time for a zoo visit! #LunasFirstTour

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

While the family enjoyed their zoo visit, Teigen couldn't leave Chicago without letting Luna try some deep dish pizza.

"You want a cheese pizza?" the model cooed at her daughter during their lunch at Lou Malnati's.

Photo: Snapchat

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Has 'All Eyes on Dada' at John Legend Concert -- See the Adorable Video!

Luna definitely loves to travel! See the tot's adorable time in New York in the video below.

SHARE ON FACEBOOK SHARE SHARE ON TWITTER TWEET
JUMP TO COMMENTS