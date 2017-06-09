John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Take Baby Luna to the Zoo -- See the Sweet Pic!

Luna's first tour is off to a great start!

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen made the most of their pit stop in Chicago on Friday.

The couple spent some family time with their 1-year-old daughter, Luna, in between Legend's tour dates in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Highland Park, Illinois, with a visit to Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo!

"Time for a zoo visit! #LunasFirstTour," Legend captioned an adorable family photo from a zoo tram.

While the family enjoyed their zoo visit, Teigen couldn't leave Chicago without letting Luna try some deep dish pizza.

"You want a cheese pizza?" the model cooed at her daughter during their lunch at Lou Malnati's.

