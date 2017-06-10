Burt Ward Remembers 'Batman' Co-Star Adam West: 'I Will Forever Miss Him'

There will only ever be "one real Batman" in Burt Ward's eyes.

The 71-year-old actor remembered his Batman co-star and lifelong friend, Adam West, in a touching statement to ET on Saturday. West died on Friday after a short battle with leukemia. He was 88.

WATCH: Adam West, Star of TV's 'Batman,' Dead at 88

"I am devastated at the loss of one of my very dearest friends," said Ward, who played Robin to West's Batman in the 1960's TV series. "Adam and I had a special friendship for more than 50 years. We shared some of the most fun times of our lives together; our families have deep love and respect for each other."

"This is a terribly unexpected loss of my lifelong friend, I will forever miss him," the statement continued. "There are several fine actors who have portrayed Batman in films, in my eyes there was only one real Batman and that is and always will be Adam West; He was truly the Bright Knight."

RELATED: Celebrities React to Adam West's Death

Julie Newmar, who played Catwoman on Batman, also paid tribute to West on Saturday, telling ET that "He was wonderful, spot on, with a twinkle in his eye. He had it all -- looks, charm, intelligence, I could go on and on."

See more in the video below.