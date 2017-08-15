Kim Kardashian Literally Sparkles in Figure-Hugging Jumpsuit During 'Secret' Photo Shoot: Watch!

Turn up the lights in here, Kim K! It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian shines, but on Monday night, the 36-year-old reality star was literally sparkling in a shimmery skin-tight jumpsuit.



Kardashian was on the set of a top secret photo shoot with her longtime makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, where she showed off her fit body and glam look.

"We're making some magic on a secret project," Kardashian said, before showing off her trim physique.



“Set vibes,” the Selfish author said in another clip, showing off her nude full-body Spanx before slipping into the eye-catching jumpsuit.

In several social media clips, Kardashian panned over herself, showing off her toned booty and hourglass frame in the sexy look.



Mario even shared a video of her strutting her stuff in the racy look.



“She glows,” he captioned the clip.

And though she loves getting glam, Kardashian recently opened up about how motherhood has made her less self-obsessed.



