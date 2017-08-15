Joe Jonas Turns 28! See the Sweet & Hilarious Birthday Wishes From His Brothers and Ex-Girlfriend Demi Lovato

Happy birthday, Joe Jonas!

The actor and singer celebrated his 28th birthday on Tuesday, and his famous brothers were quick to post their well-wishes on social media.

“It's his birthday where he is in the world already so... Cheers to my incredible big brother and best friend,” Nick captioned a pic posted on Monday night. “The world is a better place with you in it. Happy birthday love you @joejonas.”

The DNCE member’s big brother, Kevin, also took to Instagram, sharing a snap of Joe drinking beer and holding a pup.

“Happy birthday @joejonas love you brother 🤙🏼🤙🏼,” the dad of two wrote.

Kevin then tweeted what appeared to be a doctored pic of Joe as a kid, with a pacifier photoshopped onto his mouth. And what a looker he was!

Joe’s ex-girlfriend, Demi Lovato, also celebrated his big day by tweeting an adorable GIF of the pair rocking out on stage together.

“Happy birthday to one of my closest friends @joejonas. Love you tons and tons!” Lovato wrote.

Meanwhile, Ryan Seacrest’s radio show account tweeted a collage of the heartthrob and sent good wishes to “our imaginary boyfriend.”

The birthday also marked the 32nd wedding anniversary of the Jonas brothers’ parents, Kevin and Denise. Poppa Jonas adorable tweeted, “Happy Anniversary to my wonderful wife @DeniseJonas. You are God's greatest gift to my life. Happy Birthday to @joejonas. So proud of you!”

