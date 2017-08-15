Chris Hemsworth Admits He Was 'Weirdly Shaken' Meeting Chris Pratt: 'He's Just So Charismatic'

Even Chris Hemsworth gets intimidated by Chris Pratt!

The 34-year-old actor revealed in an interview with ELLE released on Tuesday that he was "weirdly shaken" when he met the Guardians of the Galaxy star.

"The first time I really met Chris Pratt -- and went on set with him and the Guardians -- I was weirdly shaken," Hemsworth confessed with a laugh. "I don't know why. He's just so charismatic. And good at what he does."

The two worked together on the upcoming Marvel team-up, Avengers: Infinity War, out May 4, 2018, which will feature Hemsworth as Thor and Pratt as Star-Lord.

The Thor: Ragnarok star also shared how, after nearly seven years of marriage to Elsa Pataky, who is Spanish, he still isn’t fluent in the language.

"I speak some Spanish," Hemsworth admitted. "About 15 words."

When asked if he ever gets the sense that his wife is talking about him behind his back, the actor said, "Yes, when I hear my wife and my mother-in-law starting to quietly mumble something, I'll be like, 'Guys, guys -- I understand more than you think'" -- even when he doesn't.

This past weekend, the couple celebrated Hemsworth's 34th birthday with a romantic weekend away on Australia's Orpheus Island.

