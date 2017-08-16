EXCLUSIVE: Tyra Banks Jokes She Accidentally Said 'America's Next Got Talent' in 'AGT' Live Show Rehearsals

Just remember to “smize”! Tuesday night marked the first America’s Got Talent live show with Tyra Banks as the host, and the 43-year-old supermodel and TV personality was concerned about making one big mistake.



“I am feeling really good. No, no mess-ups,” she told ET’s Denny Directo after the show. “During rehearsals I twice said 'Americas Next Got Talent.' I was like, 'Ugh, ugh!' So, I did not say that live, thank god.”



Despite her rehearsals flub, the America’s Next Top Model host said she has no problem with nerves when she’s being genuine.

“I don’t get nervous when I'm myself,” she shared. “So I am myself, but if this was me acting on a stage and it was Broadway, I'd be a hot mess -- lines to remember, all that. But anytime I'm myself, I'm chillin.’ I'm myself with you right now. We chillin’ right.”



Banks was able to transfer this confidence to some of the show’s younger contestants, including 10-year-old Angelica Hale, whose rendition of Zedd’s “Clarity” brought the audience and some judges to tears.



“Angelica Hale, little beautiful angel voice, ran up to me and grabbed my little makeup legs that are covered in makeup, and she’s like, 'Tyra, Tyra, I'm so scared. I'm so scared.’ And I had to talk her off the scared ledge,” Banks said. “And I told her that, ‘No, you're not scared. You're excited. Whenever we're scared and nervous, we say we're excited, we’re excited, and it turns that energy around.’ And then she went out there and, like, hit that Mariah note, and it was done.”



