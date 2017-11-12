Nick Jonas Gushes Over Brother Joe's Engagement to Sophie Turner: 'It's a Beautiful Thing' (Exclusive)
Nick Jonas couldn't be happier about his brother's engagement.
Speaking with ET's Nischelle Turner at a press junket for the upcoming animated family film Ferdinand, Jonas opened up about brother Joe Jonas' relationship with actress Sophie Turner.
"I can tell you that he found his partner and love of his life," Nick shared. "That's all that matters. It's a beautiful thing."
The DNCE singer popped the question to the Game of Thrones star last month, and both lovebirds shared photos of the impressive sparkler to Instagram to announce the news.
Nick congratulated the sweet couple at the time, writing, "Ahh! Congratulations to my brother... and sister in law to be on your engagement. I love you both so much."
The engagement comes just in time for the holidays, where Nick said the family gets together to eat, have fun and be merry. The traditional Jonas family Thanksgiving typically involves "good movies, good times, [sitting] around the fire."
And while Sophie is the newest member of the family, Nick says she's already been welcomed into their tight-knit group.
"It's all love," the singer shared. "She was with us last year as well, so she already had her first sort of Jonas experience."
This holiday season is particularly special for Nick as well, with the upcoming release of the animated comedy Ferdinand -- based on the iconic children's book The Story of Ferdinand by author Munro Leaf -- for which he recorded a brand new song, "Home."
According to Nick, he got involved with the project after realizing how badly he wanted to write an original song for a movie, and he reached out to his record label to help make that goal a reality.
"I think music and film have always had such an important relationship, especially animated films," he shared. "So I met with Carlos [Saldanha], the director, we talked about the film and his vision for it and what he wanted the song to be, and I started writing."
"I had a couple attempts at writing it that didn't go so well, I didn't feel like I nailed it," he recalled. "Then, after the third or fourth try, I teamed up with Justin Tranter, a really talented song writer and friend of mine, and we talked about what it means to feel loved and accepted. And for us both that was home, the ideas of being with our families and friends. And so the song was born."
Ferdinand -- which features the voice talents of Kate McKinnon, John Cena, Anthony Anderson, Gina Rodriguez, David Tennant, and Bobby Cannavale -- stampedes into theaters Dec. 15.
For more on Joe and Sophie's romantic engagement, check out the video below.