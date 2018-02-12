Nicky Hilton Shares First Pic of 7-Week-Old Daughter Teddy

Nicky Hilton Rothschild introduced her adorable daughter to the world on Monday, sharing the first snapshot of her 7-week-old baby girl, Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn.

The 34-year-old new mom took to Instagram to post a heartwarming photo of herself cradling her sweet bundle of joy in her arms before heading out to New York Fashion Week.

"Kisses + cuddles before out the door to catch the @oscardelarenta show," Hilton Rothschild captioned the sweet photo. While her little girl's face isn't visible in the photo, it's clear from the adoring mom's expression just how much she loves her precious progeny.

Hilton Rothschild and her husband, James Rothschild, welcomed Teddy on Dec. 20 in New York City, and their baby girl joins the couple's 1-year-old daughter, Lily-Grace Victoria. The excited parents, who tied the knot in July 2015, first announced they were expecting their second child in July 2017.

Congrats to the happy couple! For more on the fashion designer's new baby girl, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Nicky Hilton and James Rothschild Are Expecting Baby No. 2!

Nicky Hilton Celebrates With Sister Paris at Baby Shower With Guests Bethenny Frankel and Kyle Richards: Pics!

Celebrity Pregnancy Styles

Related Gallery



