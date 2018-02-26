Omarosa Shares Her One 'Celebrity Big Brother' Regret (Exclusive)

Omarosa Manigault admits she's not so sure she's ready to return to the land of social media and 24-hour news networks after residing in the Celebrity Big Brother house for a few weeks.

"This was the first time I had absolutely no contact whatsoever with the outside world, so that was challenging for me," she confessed to ET's Brice Sander following Sunday night's CBB finale. "But also, at a time when I needed to be cut off from the outside world, I loved not having to know what was going on in the news or Twitter or anything like that. It was a blessing."

When asked if she's ready to get back out there, Omarosa quipped, "No. In fact, I'm going back into the Big Brother house for another month!"

In all seriousness, she added, "I have learned to be at peace for hours at a time with no media, no phone, with myself and that's a wonderful gift."

As for the one regret she had while on CBB, the 44-year-old reality star said it was the time away from her family -- her husband, John Allen Newman, in particular -- that affected her the most.

"The only thing I regret is the time away from my husband. I'm a newlywed," she noted. "It was a month away from the man that I love, my mom and my nephew. That was really, really difficult."

While Omarosa did not end up winning CBB, she was thrilled to see Marissa Jaret Winokur be the last woman standing. "Yes, a girl won!" she exclaimed of Winokur's win. I was trying so hard for girl power."

Omarosa also has some names in mind when it comes to who should be on the next season of CBB. "I'd like to see a lot of comedians," she noted. "I'd like to see Kevin Hart come play, [Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson] come play, Marilu Henner. I'd love to see Lil John come!"

Early on in the season, Omarosa made headlines when she got very candid with housemate Ross Mathews about her time serving in the White House with President Donald Trump.

During the conversation, Omarosa, who first met Trump while a contestant on The Apprentice in 2004 -- emotionally opened up about why she accepted the job as director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison, and what she now thinks of the commander in chief after officially resigning on Jan. 20.

"Should we be worried?" Mathews asked.

"It's not going to be OK, it's not," she replied through tears. "It's so bad."

