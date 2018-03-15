Patrick Schwarzenegger's Famous Family Raves Over His Debut as a Hollywood Leading Man (Exclusive)

Patrick Schwarzenegger is making his leading man debut in the upcoming romantic drama Midnight Sun, and the handsome star's famous family couldn't contain their excitement over his breakthrough performance.

Patrick's mom, Maria Schriver, and his two sisters, Christina and Kathrine Schwarzenegger, came out to show their support at the star-studded premiere of his new film at the Arclight Cinemas in Hollywood on Thursday, and the loving family raved over the 24-year-old actor's first major role as Hollywood heartthrob.

"It's exciting for him, it's so sweet for him. He's such a good young man," his proud mom marveled to ET's Katie Krause on the red carpet. "I feel accomplished. When I see [all] my kids together and happy, I feel accomplished."



While Patrick's younger brother, 20-year-old Christopher Schwarzenegger, wasn't able to attend the premiere due to his school schedule, the 62-year-old NBC News correspondent says the bond between her children is very strong.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

"They're four really great human beings and I like that they all support each other with whatever they're doing," she shared. "So that's a really great thing."

Katherine, 28, said the family is "so proud" of Patrick for his achievements, adding with a laugh, "He's a man now, He's an adult."

The young star was also joined by his girlfriend, Abby Champion, who was all smiles as she posed for photos with Schwarzenegger on the red carpet, and received the stamp of approval from his mom.

"I love Abby, she's a wonderful young woman," Schriver shared. "She's terrific."

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

While Patrick's dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was in Australia and couldn't make it to the red-carpet premiere, the action star shared his support on Instagram, alongside a trailer for his son's new film.

"I am so proud of @patrickschwarzenegger!" he wrote in the caption. "I can't wait for his big starring role to hit theaters March 23rd. I love you, Patch! #MidnightSunMovie."

ET also spoke with the man of the hour, and he shared his gratitude for the outpouring of love he's received from his family, and how different it is to be the one getting the support on a red carpet.

"It's really cool to be here for my own project. Usually I'm here for my dad's or my mom's or something, so I'm excited to have them here to support me," he explained.

Coming from a family of successful public figures, Patrick said he's often turned to his parents for guidance and they've always encouraged him to forge his own path.

"My mom and my dad have given me advice on every account, whether that's being a son, a student, an actor, a businessman, whatever it is," he shared. "My dad and my mom always just want me to follow my passion and what I love and write my goals down and utilize every day to make them become a reality."

As for working alongside his father on one of his many upcoming film projects, Patrick says that those talks haven't happened yet. However, he said he's definitely open to the possibility and seeing them both on the big screen together "might happen" in the future.

Along with his family and his lady love, Patrick was also joined on the red carpet by his friend Justin Bieber, who made a rare public appearance to come out and show his support.

"He's such a great guy," Schwarzenegger said of the singer. "I'm just really blessed to call him a friend, he's a really great guy… I'm really happy he came to support me and I'll support him throughout his life."

Midnight Sun – co-starring Bella Thorne -- hits theaters March 23.

