Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Shares New Baby Bump Pic

Khloe Kardashian is one good mama!

The pregnant reality star took to Instagram on Monday to share a stunning silhouette side shot showcasing her sexy baby bump.

The snap was to promote Good Mama, a new line of denim maternity wear that is the latest addition to her Good American denim line.

The line is being released on Thursday and has been in the works since before Khloe discovered she was pregnant.

On Saturday, the 33-year-old star celebrated her impending parenthood with a baby shower dripping in pink in a nod to the baby girl she’s expecting with basketballer boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The bash took place at Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, California. In images posted on her Instagram Stories, hundreds of pink balloons could be seen, along with pretty pink décor, roses and outfits.

Over on Snapchat, Khloe shared her joy at getting to celebrate the special day. "I'm so excited it's my baby shower," she said to the camera, while Kendall Jenner cuddled up to her and rubbed her baby bump.

@goodamerican #GoodMama 💞👖Launches Thursday 3.15.2018 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 12, 2018 at 4:39pm PDT

See more on Khloe’s pregnancy below.

RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: Khloe Kardashian Shares Stunning Pics From Her Adorable Baby Shower

NEWS: Khloe Kardashian Faces Backlash for Tips on How to Look ‘Thin AF’ in Photos

NEWS: Khloe Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner Steal the Show at Tristan Thompson's Birthday Party: Pics

Related Gallery