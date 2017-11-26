Pregnant Kylie Jenner 'Cut Off All' Her Hair Again: See Her New Look!
Kylie Jenner is taking the "mom bob" to an entirely new level!
On Saturday, the happy mama-to-be showed off her newly shorn hairstyle on Snapchat. "Cut off all my hair again," she wrote alongside a clip that featured her tousling her chic new 'do.
Earlier this week, the 20-year-old reality star opted out of a trip to the salon and instead had her best friend, Jordyn Woods, chop her lengthy brunette locks with a pair of kitchen scissors.
Jenner, who has yet to officially confirm she's expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, is no stranger to changing up her style. While past looks have included every hue under the sun from neon yellow to rose gold to bleach blonde, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star appears to be maintaining a lower profile these days.
The cosmetics queen also has fans talking about a potential engagement to Scott, as she was seen sporting a giant diamond ring on her left hand earlier this month.
Watch the video below for more!
