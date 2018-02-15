Prince Harry Adorably Beams While Serving Food to School Children in London: Pics!

Prince Harry is definitely in his element when it comes to interacting with kids.

On Thursday, the 33-year-old royal helped serve food to school children at the Roundwood Youth Center in London for the Fit and Fed campaign, an initiative that aims to tackle hunger, inactivity and isolation during school holidays. Harry, clad in a gray sweater and black pants, helped dish up pasta, while clearly enjoying meeting a few of the children and the volunteers in the kitchen.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Harry also smiled big while playing field hockey, adorably getting into the game.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

The Fit and Fed initiative is obviously an important one to Harry, who spent time visiting a summer break session last July.

Prince Harry has seen the work of the Fit and Fed programme before, when he visited a summer holiday activity session in Newham last July. pic.twitter.com/zXg7DiRHR5 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 15, 2018

Early on Valentine's Day, Harry was actually with his father, Prince Charles, in London, where he attended a meeting in honor of the 2018 International Year of the Reef. The meeting was hosted by Charles in order to help bring organizations together to improve coral reef health.

Though earlier this week, Harry spent time in Scotland with his fiancee, Meghan Markle. The couple went to Edinburgh’s New Town to visit Social Bite -- a café that distributes food and hot drinks to the homeless -- and continuing Harry's work with the youth, attended a reception at the Palace of Holyroodhouse to celebrate youth achievements in Scotland’s Year of Young People 2018.

For more on Harry and Meghan's trip to Scotland, watch the video below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Wow in Scotland Ahead of Valentine's Day

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle New Royal Wedding Details: Ceremony and Receptions Announced!

Ed Sheeran Asked to Perform at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding (Exclusive)

Related Gallery