Reese Witherspoon Shares Adorable Photo With Her 2 Sons: 'My Valentines'

Reese Witherspoon is a lucky lady!

The 41-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweet picture with two of her Valentines this year: her sons.

"Me and my Valentines! 💖 (👗: @DraperJames)," Witherspoon captioned the cute photo of herself posing on a porch with her family. The Big Little Lies star holds 5-year-old Tennessee's hand in the snap, while 14-year-old Deacon stands beside his mom.

She was also festively dressed for the holiday.

As for Witherspoon's husband, Jim Toth, we think he'll be getting his own Valentine's Day celebration on Wednesday. The Oscar winner recently praised her husband of seven years, telling Marie Claire that she credits him for keeping her ambitious.

"I get a lot of support from my husband, who cares deeply about equality and always tells me, 'Why wouldn’t you call the person in charge of a company and have a personal relationship with them?'" she said of Toth, an agent at CAA. "He’s encouraged me to be outspoken."

