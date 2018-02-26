Reese Witherspoon's Look-Alike Daughter Ava Phillippe Supports Her Mom at 'A Wrinkle In Time' Premiere

Hollywood made the A Wrinkle in Timepremiere one big family affair!



Reese Witherspoon, who stars as Mrs. Whatsit in Disney's big-screen adaptation of the classic Madeleine L'Engle book, was beaming when she hit the blue carpet at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles for her movie's premiere on Monday night.



As if the 41-year-old actress wasn't excited enough to have people see the film, her two oldest kids -- 18-year-old daughter Ava and 14-year-old son Deacon, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe -- joined their mom on her big night.



Reese told ET's Nancy O'Dell that both of her kids read A Wrinkle in Time in school, so they were "really excited" to finally see the words come to life.



"They know everything, and I can't wait to hear what they think," she said.

"The first thing my son said when I got cast, he goes, 'Aren't these supposed to be a bunch of old ladies?' And I said, 'No, this is a re-imagining' ...He said, 'Doesn't make any sense,' but that's the great thing about this book -- it is a classic, but it's very updated for our time, so it's exciting to see what [director] Ava DuVernay did with it," she added.



The mom of three stunned in a one-shouldered, crystal-embroidered ruby gown by Michael Kors Collection, while Ava was equally as lovely in a short-sleeved black mini with a zipper running across the chest, sky-high black sandals and silver hoops. The mother-daughter duo nearly looked like twins, especially since both rocked smoky eyes and a pink lip and wore their blonde locks in long, loose waves.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Though only Ava took pics with Reese on the carpet, the proud sister snapped a selfie with her little bro ahead of the premiere, sharing the sweet pic on her Instagram Story.

Ava Phillippe/Instagram

And if you didn't think they were one adorable fam already, Reese's Instagram Story should do it. Before they headed out for the night, the actress asked her kids to explain what A Wrinkle in Time is. They chimed "a book" in unison and raised their hands, which sent their mom into giggles.

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

The Big Little Liars star's youngest, 5-year-old son Tennessee, didn't attend, but he can't wait to see his mom on the big screen. "He's asleep, but he would be here," Reese told ET. "He's gonna see the movie the minute it opens. He's so excited."

Reese wasn't the only famous face who brought her kids to the premiere.



Retired Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant stepped out with his wife, Vanessa Bryant, and their two oldest daughters, 15-year-old Natalia and 11-year-old Gianna.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

And Martin Lawrence was also surrounded by the lovely ladies in his life, fiancee Roberta Moradfar and his daughters with ex-wife Shamicka Gibbs, 17-year-old Iyanna and 15-year-old Amara.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

This definitely seems like the perfect movie to bring the whole family to -- well, at least the kids who aren't sleeping!



ET also caught up with Oprah Winfrey on Monday night -- find out how she and Reese were planning on celebrating after the premiere in the video below.

